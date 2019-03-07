Manchester City eye record move for Ben Chilwell

Bengaluru, March 7: Premier League champions Manchester City will have to smash the world transfer record for a defender if they are serious about signing Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, according to reports in England.
City boss Pep Guardiola wants another left-back after growing frustrated with Benjamin Mendy’s injury problems. The Frenchman, who moved to the Etihad in 2017 from Monaco for £52million, has made just 20 appearances in 18 months due to serious knee injuries and niggling muscle problems.
New Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers sees 22-year-old defender Chilwell, who has five years to run on his current deal, as a vital part of his plans for the future.
Reports in England claim that a fee in excess of the £75m Liverpool shelled out for Virgil van Dijk last year could tempt the East Midlands side into doing business.
The King Power top brass have been no pushovers when the big boys have come calling for their star players and with the club in a healthy financial state, there is no pressure to cash in on Chilwell.
The Cityzens had to wait six months to sign Riyad Mahrez for £60m after their initial bid a year ago year was rejected.
The Foxes stood extremely firm when Manchester United pushed to sign Harry Maguire last summer. And it will be the same story with Chilwell who has forced his way into the England set-up with some outstanding displays.
A new left-back is part of Guardiola’s summer recruitment plan as he looks to add another striker, central defender and holding midfielder.
But the biggest concern to Guardiola is an alternative to 33-year-old Fernandinho with Jorginho opting to move to Chelsea and Ajax wonder kid Frenkie De Jong agreeing to join Barcelona.
The Cityzens desperately need a solid backup for the Brazilian international who has struggled with injuries lately.