Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Manchester City fined by FIFA, escape transfer ban

By Pti
Manchester City escape FIFA transfer ban
Manchester City escape FIFA transfer ban

Paris, August 14: Manchester City have been found guilty by FIFA of breaking the rules on international transfer and registration of players aged under 18, world football's governing body announced on Tuesday (August 13).

The Premier League champions could have faced a transfer ban, but instead FIFA's Disciplinary Committee fined City 370,000 Swiss Francs (339,000 euros or $379,000).

A FIFA statement said that the punishment "took into account the fact that Manchester City FC accepted its responsibility". While confirming they were willing to accept the fine, City claimed the problems occurred before FIFA clarified the rules.

The club said in a statement that the fine concerned "the international transfer of players under the age of 18, particularly in relation to their trial periods and participation in friendly games."

"The club accepts responsibility for the breaches which arose as a result of misinterpretation of the regulations in question. All of the breaches occurred before December 2016 when guidance on the interpretation of the provisions was issued, since which date Manchester City has been fully compliant."

Last year, FIFA cleared City of any wrongdoing over their 2016 signing of Benjamin Garre from Velez Sarsfield just after the Argentinian midfielder's 16th birthday.

Also in 2018, two players from the Right to Dream football academy in Ghana, Sierra Leone's George Davies and Ghanaian Dominic Oduro, told Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten that they signed for City and played in youth matches before they turned 18.

Both spent two years at the club. Davies last played for Riga FC and Oduro now plays for the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United States.

City are also being investigated by both the Premier League and the Football Association in England and by UEFA, the governing body of European football.

The FA said in February it was looking into allegations that City paid €200,000 ($256,000) to winger Jadon Sancho's agent when the player was 14 and still at Watford. FA rules state that young players cannot be represented by an agent until the year they turn 16.

Sancho later left City for Borussia Dortmund. He is now an England international. UEFA is focusing on another area and investigating whether City has breached Financial Fair Play rules.

City's English rivals Chelsea are currently serving a one-year transfer ban after also being found guilty by the body in February of breaching regulations relating to the recruitment of minors.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have all served recent transfer bans for breaking FIFA rules on the issue.

More MANCHESTER CITY News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: manchester city fifa controversy
Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 11:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue