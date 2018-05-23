Manchester City keen to sign Mahrez from Leicester City

Kolkata, May 23: Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly showing interest again to sign Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez in this summer's transfer window.
The deal was almost done in the previous winter transfer window, but Manchester club management were reluctant to agree to the huge transfer fee set by Leicester City.
Mahrez was also keen to move to Etihad in January. He had even refused to join the Leicester training for nine days. After that, things returned to normalcy and Mahrez was part of the rest of the matches of the season for Leicester.
The Algerian was a key player in Leicester's Premier League triumph in 2015-16 season. The winger scored 17 goals and had 11 assists that season. After that, his form had dipped as he scored only six 6 goals in the 2016-17 season. The rumour mill was strong that Mahrez was not happy at Leicester and that he wished to move to a new club.
This season, Mahrez again showed his class in the Premier League as he scored 12 goals and had 10 assists in 36 appearances.
No wonder, Manchester is interested to sign him. Mahrez has the experience of playing in the Premier League for last four seasons. So, it will be easier for him to adapt himself in the new club quickly than other players. The club management will try to strengthen their squad in the next season to retain the Premier League title.
They will also aim to do well in the Champions League too and the inclusion of Mahrez will really strengthen them.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.