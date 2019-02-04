Football

Rumour: Manchester City plotting moves for English full-back duo

By
Manchester City plotting moves for English full-back duo

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is eyeing moves home-grown pair Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Ben Chilwell in a stunning £80million summer raid.

The Manchester City manager has had the full-backs watched this season and is keen to bolster his squad with the two England youngsters who have both impressed this campaign.

England left-back Chilwell, 22, is expected to smash the £50m barrier after signing a new contract at Leicester while Wan-Bissaka, 21, has seen his value soar to £30m after a stunning 12 months in the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

Guardiola spent more than £100m on full-backs two seasons ago when he bought Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker.

But Mendy’s fitness issues has limited him to just nine league starts this season, with Chilwell seen as a successor to the Frenchman.

It is believed that right-back Wan-Bissaka can compete for a place in Guardiola’s first team.

The Etihad chief is expected to look at foreign options as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

Yet, at full-back, the England starlets can boost his squad as he has just four 'home’ players within his Premier League list at the moment.

Clubs are allowed to name only 17 non-homegrown players in their 25-man squad.

City also have Gabriel Jesus among their Under-21 list and he turns 22 in April which makes their situation worse and the Cityzens desperately need a few more home-grown faces.

Danilo might have to make way if City indeed makes a move for the young English duo. The Brazilian is a fringe player at the Etihad and is not home-grown as well.

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 13:42 [IST]
