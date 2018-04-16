Football

Manchester is Blue! - City players react to Premier League title triumph

Manchester City win their third Premier League title
Manchester, April 16: Manchester City have been champions-elect for much of the Premier League season and their title triumph was finally confirmed on Sunday (April 15).

City's 3-1 win at Wembley against Tottenham on Saturday (April 14) meant Manchester United had to avoid defeat at home to West Brom to keep their slim hopes alive.

Man City's 'unstoppable' Premier League title - how they reacted

But Jay Rodriguez's close-range header earned the league's bottom side a famous 1-0 win at Old Trafford, handing the title to City.

Here's the best of the social media reaction to City winning the Premier League for the third time in the club's history.

Story first published: Monday, April 16, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
