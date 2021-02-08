Manchester City scouting talented Brazilian midfielder Patrick de Paula: One for the future?

Bengaluru, Feb 8: Manchester City are monitoring promising Palmeiras midfielder Patrick de Paula and as per reports the club recently sent scouts to watch the player at the Copa Libertadores final last Saturday.
The English giants have quite often unearthed talents from Latin America through proper scouting network and now it seems they have turned their attention to the 21-year-old.
Patrick de Paula's rose to prominence
The 21-year-old midfielder has played all his life at Palmeiras but is making waves in Brazil for the last two seasons. The ongoing campaign has been the most successful year for him so far with him appearing 26 times, scoring three goals and earning one assist in the process.
City scouts, however, could watch him for only 12 minutes as he was brought late in the second half in the Libertadores final. But he helped his side to win the tie as the Brazilian team secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Santos.
Playing style
Patrick can play as a holding midfielder as well as a box to box. A good tackler of the ball, the midfielder is quite aggressive while defending and has the hunger to chase the opposition down at the centre of the park. He can also act as a centre-back if required. However, he is still raw and needs time to improve his game.
Should City sign him?
A new midfielder is not on top of City's shopping list next summer, with a new striker the main priority. However, the young midfielder is rated highly and considered to be one of Brazil's brightest young prospects, with an £88m release clause in his contract.
There's no doubt City won't sign him for such a hefty fee, but if a moderate deal can be struck, he could be a great addition for the future. As of now, he could be good enough to play as an understudy to Rodri or Ilkay Gundogan and eventually can replace Fernandinho in the long run. But how strong the rumour is and whether City will make a move remains to be seen and it is certainly one worth keeping an eye on.