Manchester City set to splash the cash on Frenkie de Jong

Bengalur, November 13: Manchester City are reportedly lining-up a £50million move for Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong despite potentially facing an investigation in their spending.
The Dutch international is being courted by a number of Europe’s big guns, including Manchester United.
However, recent developments claim that the Premier League champions Manchester City are set to beat their local rivals, who they defeated 3-1 on Sunday (November 11), to the signature of the 21-year-old.
De Jong is believed to be keen to work with Guardiola and would favour a move to join the Spaniard rather than across town at Old Trafford.
De Jong is also strongly linked with a move to Barcelona as a long-term replacement of Sergio Busquets. However, there is a chance that the midfielder would reject the Catalan giants in favour of regular first-team football which he should be able to get at either of the Manchester sides.
Both sides are also interested in the starlet’s Ajax team-mate Matthijs De Ligt who is also 21-years-old. However the central defender is thought to be keen on joining La Liga giants Barcelona instead.
The Cityzens seem ready to splash the cash again on strengthening their squad over the coming months despite the possibility of several investigations. The football authorities and potentially HM Revenue and Customs could look in to their finances.
Reports in England claim that HMRC will be “relentless in pursuing” anyone club or football figure that has avoided paying tax. UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body look set to launch an investigation following last week’s revelations several commercial deals by City were funded by their owner Sheik Mansour, which would be a breach of Financial Fair Play rules.