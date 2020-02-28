Football
Manchester City snatch Brazilian starlet Yan Couto from Arsenal and Barcelona: Things to know about him

By
London, Feb 28: Manchester City have reportedly won the race to sign 17-year-old Brazilian sensation Yan Couto, beating out Arsenal and Barcelona in the process, according to the Brazilian media.

Couto is one the most highly-regarded talents in Brazil's youth setup and reports earlier this month indicated that Arsenal had identified him as a long-term replacement for Hector Bellerin while Barcelona were also in the race to sign him.

But as per latest development, the Premier League giants have found an agreement with the teenage player and his Brazilian side Coritiba to sign him in Summer.

As per Brazilian news outlet Gazeta do Povo, City have reached a £5million agreement for the defender. The Brazilian club would also be in contention for an extra £5million in performance bonuses although will not be entitled to a percentage of his future transfer fees. The defender, however, will only be eligible to make the move to the Premier League after he turns 18 in June.

Here are a few things you need to know about him:

1) U17 World Cup Winner

The young right-back caught the attraction of European scout in last year's U17 World Cup, where Brazil clinched the title. The attacking right-back impressed throughout, playing in five of the side's seven games, missing only two games after getting a red card in the second group game. He created the most chances among all the defender's, 10 in the tournament and even assisted one goal in their 2-1 win over Mexico in the final. He also intercepted the ball on 33 times across five games - a total that was only bettered by one other Brazil player.

2) Compared to Dani Alves

Due to his sheer attacking prodigy and immense pace to go with this creativity, the 17-year-old has been given the tag of next Dani Alves. Like Alves, the player seems to love joining the attack and it was proved during the U17 tournament with Brazil.

3) Still to make any senior appearances in club colours

Couto joined the Coritiba academy at the age of 10 and slowly has risen up to the ranks to the senior side. However, the right-back is yet to make his first-team debut for the Brazilian side but with him likely to move to a new club after June, it's just a matter of time before he dons the Brazilian club's jersey.

Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 13:05 [IST]
