Manchester City star Ederson can be the best goalkeeper in the world, claims Inter Milan legend

London, Nov 13: One of the best goalkeepers of his generation, Brazilian international and former Inter Milan legend Julio Cesar has hailed his compatriot and new Manchester City star addition, Ederson as the next big thing in World football as he insisted that the 24-year-old has all the "ingredients" to become the best goalkeeper in the world.
In this Summer, Premier League giants Manchester City signed the Brazilian goalkeeper for £34.7m which is only second to the world record fee £33m that Juventus paid Parma for Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.
And since his arrival at England, the shot-stopper has impressed everyone with his display and kept six clean sheets in 11 games helping his side roar eight points clear at the summit.
His sudden jump into the big occasion also gave him his International debut for Brazil last month, as he started the 3-0 win over Chile at the end of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification campaign and could also feature in the upcoming friendly against England.
And the current Benfica keeper, Julio Cesar now claimed that Ederson could improve further more than now and although AS Roma Keeper, Alisson is Brazil head coach Tite's first choice, however, if Ederson continues his development such a way it is expected that the City star will cement his spot ahead of his team-mate.
"He's a goalkeeper, who is improving all the time," Cesar told ESPN FC.
"He's ready to play in the World Cup and he's got all the ingredients to be the best goalkeeper in the world.
"He's already a complete goalkeeper who is really strong coming off his line. People enjoy watching him."
Cesar participated in three World Cups with Brazil, however, failed to grab ultimatum on all the occasions. His last start in a World Cup also came in an embarrassing way as he conceded 7 goals during the semi-final round of 2014.
However, the 38-year-old suggested that the current squad under new boss Tite and led by the excellent Neymar can make the dream come true again and lift the cup in Russia 2018.
"I think Brazil has a very good chance of winning the World Cup," he said.
"We have a coach who is doing a great job since the moment he joined. We're one of the favourites."