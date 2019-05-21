Manchester City target Maguire as Kompany's replacement

Bengaluru, May 21: Premier League champions Manchester City have lined up Harry Maguire as Vincent Kompany's replacement but will have to pay a world record fee for the defender.
Club legend Kompany announced at the weekend that he is leaving City to take up the player-manager role with Belgian side Anderlecht. And Leicester centre-half Maguire is the man Pep Guardiola wants to replace the Manchester City skipper.
But the Cityzens will have to break the bank to sign the England international, who only signed a five-year deal at Leicester in September. It is expected any fee would beat the current world record amount for a defender of £75m that Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk.
Guardiola was said to have approached Maguire after Manchester City's 1-0 win over Leicester last season and praised him for his performance.
Last summer Manchester United were linked with Maguire, who has become England's first-choice centre-back. And it appears the Red Devils will be back in for him once again to compete with their great city rivals but City surely do have an edge over them.
Old Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to revamp all areas of his squad to restore United's top-four status next summer.
The Red Devils failed to match Leicester's asking price for England centre-back Maguire, 26, last summer. But reports claim that Solskjaer is hungry to succeed this time where predecessor Jose Mourinho failed as the middle of defence is arguably United's biggest weakness.
Victor Lindelof is the only current centre-back to have impressed this season and should retain his place. They also are in the running for Ajax teenage skipper Mathias De Ligt but it is reported that Barcelona and Liverpool are the two frontrunners for the young sensation.