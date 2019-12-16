Manchester City target Rodgers as Guardiola replacement

Bengaluru, December 16: Manchester City have reportedly identified Brendan Rodgers as the ideal successor of Pep Guardiola once the Spaniard decides to call his time at Etihad.
The Northern Irishman is right now in charge of Leicester City and has been inspiring the Foxes to a fantastic campaign so far. The Foxes are the closest to almost flawless high-flying Liverpool in the title race and are also ahead of the champions Manchester City which is indeed a big achievement in itself.
Guardiola has a contract at Manchester City till the summer of 2021 and it is believed that he will honour his contract.
But, it looks likely that he will be leaving the back to back Premier League champions in 2021 and the Cityzens have already started preparing for life after the former Barcelona manager.
Rodgers seems to be a solid candidate for replacing Guardiola as both managers share a similar philosophy.
In fact, Rodgers' tactics and philosophy have been largely inspired by Guardiola and the former Liverpool boss has himself admitted it on a number of occasions. Rodgers is a firm believer of aesthetic quick passing attacking football which is exactly the style of Guardiola.
Manchester City have one of the most gifted squads in world football and on their day, they play a brand of football which is unmatched by any team in Europe.
And, if Guardiola indeed leaves the club, the City management must ensure that the Guardiola's squad remains to be managed by someone sharing a similar philosophy and Rodgers certainly ticks that box.
Also, Rodgers is a proven manager in the Premier League and has managed Swansea and Liverpool prior to his Leicester City job. Also, he had a stint with Scottish giants Celtic before Leicester City and broke all records in Scottish football while he was in charge at Parkhead.
Rodgers almost won the Premier League title at Liverpool but lost out to Manchester City in the end. But, the Northern Irishman has gorwn by has grown by leaps and bounds since then and Leicester City's stunning run of form this season is a testament of that.
Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world and it will not be easy to replace him. Whoever comes at the hot seat of Guardiola will have a big task in his hands but Brendan Rodgers certainly looks like someone who can live up to the challenge.