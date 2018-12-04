Manchester City and Tottenham chase French wonderkid Taoui

Football

Bengaluru, December 4: Premier League duo Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are set to battle it out for Toulouse starlet Adil Taoui.

The 17-year-old has been earning rave reviews in France, and could now make the move to the Premier League as soon as in the winter transfer window.

According to reports in Italy, both Spurs and the Citizens are looking to bring the young French striker to England in January. It has been claimed that Taoui would command a transfer fee of £4.5million, with the player believed to be open to a move away.

Taoui has banged in two goals for the U19s this season, while he has chipped in with three goals in eight games for the French U16 side. But despite his impressive form, he is still yet to appear for the first team under boss Alain Casanova.

Toulouse are in no rush to sell the young forward who is tied down at Stadium Municipal until 2021.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are also believed to be in the hunt to land Hoffenheim midfielder Nadiem Amiri along with rivals Arsenal.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are eyeing up a summer move for Lyon striker Maxwell Cornet, with Pep Guardiola impressed by his qualities following his brace against the side last Tuesday in the Champions League.

But in a blow for the Premier League leaders, they could be set to lose Brahim Diaz, with Real Madrid growing increasingly confident of landing the youngster after missing out on Jadon Sancho of Borussia dortmund.

Sancho has been in good form this season for Dortmund this season and his stock seems to be on the rise, but it is unlikely that he will leave the German giants very soon considering the minutes he is getting on the pitch for them and it was the only reason why he left Manchester City.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 12:37 [IST]
