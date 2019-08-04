Manchester City vs Liverpool: Predicted lineups for FA Community Shield

Bengaluru, August 4: The English domestic season is all set to kick off on Sunday (August 4) with a mega clash between the two strongest sides in the country.
Premier League champions Manchester City who also completed a domestic treble, will face Liverpool who are the Champions League holders.
FA Community Shield is regarded as the curtain-raiser for the Premier League and we are all set for a cracker of a game this time out between two managers who know each other very well. The two teams produced a remarkable title race last season as the league was won by the Cityzens with a one point lead over the Reds.
Both Klopp and Guardiola have expressed their surprise at how the match is viewed given they come from Germany and Spain respectively, where the versions of the Community Shield there are taken very seriously. Neither of them consider this as a glorified friendly and will be looking to start the season on the best possible note with a trophy.
Here are the predicted lineups of both teams:
Manchester City:
Defence: Claudio Bravo is likely to start under the bar. Ederson Moraes joined the training recently following his Copa America duty and Guardiola is likely to rest him for the game. The back four is likely to be Walker, Stones, Laporte and Zinchenko.
Midfield: Big-money summer signing Rodri is likely to start in his preferred defensive midfield position ahead of Fernandinho who joined training this week only. Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva are likely to start in the two advanced midfield positions.
Attack: Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus both joined training this week only and it is unlikely that Guardiola will start either of them. Raheem Sterling is therefore likely to start as the number nine. Leroy Sane, despite being involved in a transfer story to Bayern Munich, is expected to start on the left flank while Bernardo Silva should start on the right.
Liverpool:
Defence: Alisson Becker, who won his country the Copa America, is likely to start between the sticks despite joining the team late. Virgil van Dijk is likely to be accompanied by Joel Matip at the heart of the defence. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, arguably the best full-back duo in the world right now, are certain to start.
Midfield: Fabinho is likely to start at the heart of the midfield as the defensive midfielder. Klopp has plenty of options in the middle of the park but in such big game, he is expected to go with skipper Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum in the other two midfield positions.
Attack: Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both joined the training this week only and Klopp is unlikely to take the risk of starting both of them. Salah, being naturally very fit, could start but Firmino might come off the bench. Divock Origi could start in Firmino's absence as the number nine. Harry Wilson could start on the left flank.