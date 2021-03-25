Manchester City want former Liverpool star, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 25: As per reports in England, Manchester City are strongly considering a move for Southampton attacker Danny Ings this summer.
The Cityzens are braced to lose Sergio Aguero this summer with the Argentine's contract set to expire at the end of the season. Replacing the iconic forward, who has been at the club for a decade and will depart as a true legend, will be an extremely difficult job for the Sky Blues and they have already started their quest to replace the irreplaceable figure.
As per reports, Pep Guardiola's side have narrowed it down to just two options in the form of Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland and Ings and the later seems like a more attainable target for them. Haaland might be a generational talent but it is understood that the Cityzens are unwilling to spend around £100 million on a single player. And therefore, Ings looks like a much more feasible target.
Ings has a contract at St. Mary's Stadium until the summer of 2022 and it looks unlikely that he will sign a new deal with the Saints. The South Coast side are unwilling to break their wage structure in order to keep the English international and are reportedly looking to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for nothing next summer. The 28-year-old could be up for grabs on a bargain and getting him on the cheap will certainly be a solid piece of business by Guardiola.
Ings is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League with plenty of experience. He is a really all-round footballer with good amount of pace in his locker and his hold up play is also impressive. The former Burnley and Liverpool forward is also a selfless kind of footballer which is a unique trait to have for strikers.
Ings has been at whole another level since joining Southampton from Liverpool and has been one of the most dreaded forwards in the Premier League. He always had the quality in him but his utterly poor luck with injuries used to hold him back which is why he failed at Liverpool. But, he has proven that he deserves a second chance at a big club and Manchester City will be wise to hand him that opportunity. Still only 28 years of age, Ings still has plenty of football left in him and can finally fulfil his true potential at the Etihad. However, he must choose his next move carefully as it could well be his last big move.