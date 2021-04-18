Football
Manchester United 3-1 Burnley: Greenwood double fires Solskjaer's men to fifth successive win

By Daniel Lewis

London, April 18: Mason Greenwood scored twice as Manchester United left it late to beat Burnley 3-1 at Old Trafford and make it five Premier League wins in a row for the first time since January 2019.

United had failed to defeat Burnley at home in their last four attempts and could not find a way through in a goalless first half on Sunday that saw Chris Wood have an early goal ruled out.

It was the fourth league game running the Red Devils had failed to score in the first half but Greenwood fired in the opener three minutes into the second period.

1
2128602

James Tarkowski promptly equalised with his first goal of the season, though Greenwood popped up again six minutes from time and substitute Edinson Cavani wrapped up a win that moves United to within eight points of leaders Manchester City.

Story first published: Sunday, April 18, 2021, 22:30 [IST]
