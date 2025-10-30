Football Ruben Amorim Acknowledges Manchester United's Potential Struggles During AFCON Tournament Ruben Amorim expressed concerns about Manchester United's performance during the Africa Cup of Nations, with key players Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo participating. He remains focused on upcoming matches despite the challenges ahead. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

Ruben Amorim acknowledged that Manchester United might face challenges when Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo participate in the Africa Cup of Nations later this season. The tournament, hosted by Morocco, will begin on December 21 and conclude on January 18. Both Mbeumo's Cameroon and Diallo's Ivory Coast have qualified, potentially leaving United without key players during this period.

Mbeumo has been instrumental for United, scoring four goals and providing an assist in the Premier League this season. He recently scored twice against Brighton. Diallo has also been a vital player, operating alongside Mbeumo on the right wing-back position. Their absence could pose a significant challenge for the team.

Amorim is aware of the potential difficulties during AFCON but remains focused on upcoming matches, starting with Nottingham Forest. "We will have time to suffer," said Amorim. "We are going to struggle a little bit, but we already knew it's going to be an opportunity." He emphasised that other players would have chances to step up during this period.

Amorim noted that some players deserve more playing time based on their training performances. However, with only one game at a time, it's challenging to make changes when the current team is performing well. He believes that as players understand the team's playing style better, any changes won't disrupt their momentum.

Saturday's match against Forest coincides with Amorim's one-year anniversary as United's head coach. Despite facing challenges over the past year, he hopes to continue leading the team for many years. "It was a journey—a big journey," added Amorim. "It was really tough, good moments and bad moments."

Reflecting on his tenure so far, Amorim shared how he learned to stay true to his beliefs even during difficult times. "I found that even in lower moments, I can stick with the things I believe," he said. He considers his role at United one of his greatest honours and aims to remain in charge for many years ahead.