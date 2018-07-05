Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Manchester United agree terms with long-term target

Alex Sandro
Alex Sandro. Image: Twitter

Kolkata, July 5: Juventus' Brazilian defender Alex Sandro has agreed to join Manchester United, according to reports in British press.

The Brazilian full-back who was snubbed by Selecao boss Tite for the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia, is keen on a switch to Old Trafford this summer.

Noted journalist Duncan Castles revealed that the Red Devils have agreed terms with the 27-year-old, but now have to thrash out a deal with the Serie A champions for his signature.

Castles said on the Transfer Window podcast: “This summer United have decided to go for Alex Sandro.

“They have put a deal in place with the player, the player wants to (join) and Juventus are holding out for up to 60million euros (£53m).

“They (Juventus) have seen the market and are thinking they can cash in big time.”

Manchester United so far have refused to meet the £53m valuation set by the Old Lady who want generate funds to allow boss Max Allegri to revamp his squad.

The left-back position has been an issue for Jose Mourinho since his arrival at Old Trafford two years ago.

Luke Shaw was meant to be the long-term successor to Patrice Evra when he joined from Southampton under Louis Van Gaal but Mourinho has never trusted the 22-year-old and has always opted to play Ashley Young ahead of him.

In a bid to save his Old Trafford career, Shaw has jetted out to Dubai to get himself into shape with United’s head of strength and conditioning, Gary Walker.

The Red Devils now look to have turned their attention away from Tottenham’s Danny Rose who looked odds-on to move to move to Old Trafford for the last few months.

The move potentially would have allowed Shaw to re-unite with his old Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino in North London but the deal looks unlikely right now with Alex Sandro closing in on a switch to the Theater of Dreams.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 10:49 [IST]
