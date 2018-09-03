Manchester United angry with Diego Godin for using club to ask for better Atletico Madrid deal

Bengaluru, September 3: Manchester United officials are reportedly still furious with Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin as they believe the Uruguayan international used the Red Devils to negotiate a better contract at Madrid.
United were in need of an experienced centre-back and manager Jose Mourinho ordered the club CEO to pursue either Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld or Leicester ace Harry Maguire. But both the deals fell through as United could not agree on a price for the two defenders, forcing the Manchester club to back out and launch a last-ditch move to sign Godin.
Atletico Madrid paid £6.6m for Diego Godin in 2010.
Godin only had a year left in his contract and reportedly told Atletico that he was ready to move into a new side to get a fatter paycheck. United even reportedly triggered his £18 million buyout clause and borrowed a private jet on deadline day to bring the defender to England after getting assurances from the 32-year-old. He was due to fly from his holiday base in Sardinia to complete the move the following day.
But the transfer didn't go through and instead, Godin apparently informed United that his club Atletico Madrid had responded to their bid by offering him a new contract, a two-year contract extension on improved wages of £130,000-a-week.
Manchester United bosses now believe that the Uruguay international only used United's name to put pressure on Atletico and get a pay rise at his club.
United's failed attempts to land a new centre-back has seen them lose to Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur mainly because of poor defending. United kept their first clean sheet on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.
And given the current state United are in, Godin, who has long been one of the finest centre-backs in the world, would surely have been a major upgrade on players like Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof.