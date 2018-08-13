Football

Godin rejected three lucrative offers before renewing Atletico deal

Written By: Sumedh Sengaonkar
Diego Godin
Diego Godin reportedly turned down three lucrative offers before deciding to renew his contract at Atletico Madrid. Image: Twitter

Kolkata, August 13: Real test of loyalty comes when big clubs come hunting for you. And Diego Godin had a major test as he reportedly rejected lucrative offers from three major clubs to stay at Atletico Madrid.

The grapevine is that Uruguay captain had offers from Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus this summer. However, he rejected all of them to extend his stay at Atletico.

United's desperation for a central defender got the club in talks with Godin in the final hours of the transfer deadline day.

United made a €25m offer to Atletico for the 32-year-old defender, but the Uruguayan preferred to stay at his current club.

United boss Jose Mourinho revealed on the morning of deadline day that he was not confident any more signings would be brought in.

He said: "I'm not confident, I'm not confident and the market closes, so is time at least for me to stop thinking about the market because the market will be closed.

"So I will have to focus on the players I have.”

City too made contact earlier on a possible replacement for injured Vincent Kompany. While Juventus had sought to sign Godin before Leonardo Bonucci made a return to Turin.

But Godin not only decided to continue at the Wanda Metropolitano, but recently signed a contract extension as well.

Godin’s previous deal was set to expire in the summer of 2019 and contained a €20m release clause, which subsequently linked him to Juventus and United.

His new deal keeps him at Atletico for two more years with a significant wage increase. Apart from this, the departure of Gabi Fernandez to Qatar's Al Sadd means Godin will get the captain’s armband for the Rojiblancos.

Godin has played in 350 official matches for Atleti since joining from Villarreal in 2010.

    Story first published: Monday, August 13, 2018, 15:41 [IST]
