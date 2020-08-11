Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

He looked a £100m player - Hargreaves hails 'Ferrari' Martial

By Peter Hanson

Cologne, August 11: Anthony Martial looked a "£100million player" and was labelled a "Ferrari" by Owen Hargreaves after Manchester United's Europa League win over Copenhagen.

France forward Martial won the penalty from which Bruno Fernandes scored to send United to the semi-finals via a 1-0 extra-time win in Cologne on Monday (August 10).

The Red Devils had 14 shots on target and hit the woodwork twice in the quarter-final tie, with Martial impressing while leading the line.

His performance drew praise from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who said: "He was sharp.

"Anthony has developed throughout the season, he was involved with the penalty.

"He's impossible to stop at times when he gets the ball into his feet and he drives at people, his balance, he can go either way.

"The only thing now is to put that ball in the back of the net again. I'm delighted with his performance, though."

Former United midfielder Hargreaves was equally effusive of his praise when commenting on Martial's fine performance for his role as a pundit for BT Sport.

"Everyone's got an opinion on Martial. He's a Ferrari," he said.

"He just looked like a £100million player."

Ex-United forward Robin van Persie was also impressed by what he saw and described Martial as "world class".

"The outstanding player for me tonight was Martial," Van Persie said. "When he switches it on, he's just too fast, too silky and wow, what a player.

"He is such a joy to watch. It's like he's having a kick-about in his own garden.

"What I like about Martial is he has an eye for his team-mates – he isn't just playing for himself. He always has an eye for his team-mates and that's what sets him apart from very good players.

"That's why I think he's world-class. He can provide, he can give assists, he dribbles, he's fast but he has great awareness of what's around him."

United legend Paul Scholes joined in the praise of Martial, who he feels is developing into a quality centre-forward.

"I like him, I've always liked him," Scholes said. "I thought is he a number nine or is he a wide player? He's turned himself into a number nine with every game I watch more and more.

"I think when he squares a player up and gets a run at him, I think he's unstoppable. I don't see how you stop him. He's only started showing it lately.

"He's got everything, he can beat a man, he can score goals, he's got everything you'd want in a centre forward."

More ANTHONY MARTIAL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 13:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue