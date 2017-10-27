Manchester United and Arsenal eye Brazil U-17 forward

Bengaluru, October 27: Premier League giants Manchester United and and Arsenal are leading the chase for 16-year-old Santos wonderkid Yuri Alberto.
The young forward has attracted interest from a number of top European sides after starring for the Brazil Under-17 squad and Yuri was watched by United and Gunners’ scouts this summer, who were impressed by his talent.
And the Premier League giants are looking to launch a bid for Alberto, who is already valued at £37.5m.
Both teams have been in contact with the teenager’s agent, and are eyeing a swoop for him next year.
A source close to the player said, “He is the new star of Brazilian football. He is very exciting and a lot of teams are looking at him.
“United and Arsenal are very keen on Yuri. They watched him when Brazil played in England earlier this year.
“He has great technique and an eye for goal. The reports across the board have been positive about him.
“His agent has been contacted and told by both the Premier League clubs they will be watching him over the coming months.”
Italian trio of Inter, AC Milan and Roma are all in the race for the wonderkid while a number of Spanish clubs are also believed to be looking for the player.
Santos have slapped a £37.5m price tag on the youngster, who they see as the star of their future.
Alberto has so far scored a staggering 51 goals in 35 youth matches for them last season which is an excellent figure at any level.
Alberto was a key player of the Brazil u-17 side that made it to the semi-finals of the World Cup hosted in India. They were shrugged off by England in the semis and will play Mali for third-place on Saturday (October 28) at the Salt Lake Stadium.