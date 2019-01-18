Manchester United and Chelsea to battle for Crystal Palace starlet Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Bengaluru, January 18: Manchester United are reportedly up against Chelsea in a transfer battle for exciting young Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a summer transfer on the cards.
One of the most delightful packages in the Premier League this season has been the emergence of the young right-back who has burst onto the scene with a string of accomplished performances.
Towards the end of 2018, he only lost just three of his 26 attempted tackles in matches against the top six sides, more than any other player in the first half of the Premier League season. And during the end of November he won 50 of his 55 attempted tackles.
🏴 Aaron Wan Bissaka in his full debut season in the @PremierLeague:— SPORF (@Sporf) 3 January 2019
✅ One of only two players in Europe's top five leagues to have completed 40 tackles & 20 dribbles.
✅ Only @PremierLeague player to in top ten for tackles, dribbles & interceptions.
👏 Serious Potential. pic.twitter.com/0sIthaOIlo
The 21-year-old English fullback only has managed one assists in the offensive third so far, but his eagerness in going forward to help the attack has received a lot of plaudits.
The statistics are by far more than impressive given that he is only in his second stint in the league and that has apparently led the two Premier League giants to target him for a Summer move.
👏 In 21 appearances this season, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been dribbled past just SIX times— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) 17 January 2019
What an incredible future that lad has!#CPFC pic.twitter.com/OGceEBprtI
United are looking for a right-back after reports have emerged that they will let go their long-term servant Antonio Valencia at the end of the season. Although United signed a young right-back Diego Dalot only this season who has impressed since his move from Porto in the summer, the Red Devils are keen to bring in more cover at right-back.
Chelsea on the other hand, are looking to sell their backup right-back Zappacosta in the winter window which will free a room for a defender and with Azpilicueta also ageing, they too have apparently identified a long-term investment in Bissaka.
Palace, though, are ready to fend off offers for their exciting prospect after having tied him up to till 2022 with a deal in last April and with the best part of four years remaining on his deal, Palace will certainly demand an audacious bid to let him leave Selhurst Park.