Manchester United closing in on Chelsea's Willian

Bengaluru, July 9: Premier League giants Manchester United believe that they will be able to land long-term target Willian now as Brazil are out of the World Cup.
The Red Devils' manager Jose Mourinho made the Chelsea winger his No. 1 summer target and is competing with Barcelona to seal a £60million deal.
Manchester United are ready to step up their bid to reunite Willian, 29, with Mourinho after the duo worked together at the Blues.
The Samba star would be the second Brazilian to arrive at Old Trafford this summer after the capture of £52m midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.
Willian vowed to focus on the World Cup and look at his future after returning from Russia but Brazil were dumped out on Friday as they lost 2-1 to Belgium in the quarter-final.
Now Willian's future has again come under speculation after five years at Stamford Bridge, where he has won the Premier League title twice and both domestic cups.
Mourinho believes Willian will add an edge to his attack having lost faith in Anthony Martial last term.
Willian has always been a favourite of Mourinho due to his work rate. He was the one who brought him to Chelsea and he even had to lose star man Juan Mata for it.
If Willian arrives at Old Trafford, once again Mata could be shown the exit door by Mourinho.
Anthony Martial's relationship with Mourinho is not all good right now, but it is unlikely that the Frenchman will leave the club as United wants a huge fee for him and there are not many clubs interested in paying that humongous sum.
Meanwhile, United’s cross-city rivals Manchester City plan to delve into their academy next season, with boss Pep Guardiola promoting Daniel Grimshaw to the seniors.
The keeper, 20, would be City’s third-choice behind Ederson and Claudio Bravo with England Under-21 international Angus Gunn going out on loan and Joe Hart allowed to leave the club if the right offer comes in.
