Manchester United extend Matteo Darmian contract but Juventus move on the cards

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Manchester United have triggered a one-year option on Matteo Darmian’s contract, despite opening talks with Juventus over a move for the Italian defender.
The 29-year-old has been a sporadic player in the squad since last season and tried to leave the club in the Summer with Napoli, Inter and Juventus all interested. However, the move somehow failed.
Although as per the latest rumours, Juventus still want to complete a deal for the versatile full back this month and reportedly have enquired about a loan deal.
But with Darmian's deal due to expire at the end of the season, it would have made him a free agent in the Summer and United are determined not to let him go on the cheap. Henceforth, to ensure the 29-year-old does not leave Old Trafford on a free deal, the Red Devils now have triggered the one year option, which now would help them get at least some money for the outcast defender.
Manchester United now have reportedly open door for Juventus to complete the loan deal however apparently told them that it would have to be with a view to a permanent transfer, with a £7.1m fee in the next window.
Manchester United and Juventus have found an agreement for the loan + option to buy of Darmian, according to Gazzetta, after that United will activate the 1 year contract extension— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 20, 2019
Darmian joined United in 2015 but has not managed to play regularly under any of the former managers- Louis van Gaal, José Mourinho or the current interim manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær.
He has made 59 league appearances in his three and a half season at Old Trafford, scoring one goal. This season he has played three full league games but all of them were under Mourinho and he only managed a single minute since Solskjær took over.
Should Darmian depart, United, however, could look to recall academy defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah from his loan spell at Fulham. The Dutchman has made nine appearances this season but is not in new manager Ranieri's plans. Therefore United now look to recall the 20-year-old who made his debut in 2015.