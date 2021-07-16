Manchester United eyeing Euro 2020 winner, a good deal?

Kolkata, July 16: As per rumours in Italy, Manchester United have identified European Championship winner Giovanni Di Lorenzo as one of their top targets for the summer.
It seems like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on adding a new right-back to his ranks in as he looks to provide solid competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
It is believed that the Euro winner has been made available for just around £17 million owing to the financial woes endured by Napoli over the past year. In fact, their whole squad has been put in the market by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and United are keen to take advantage of just that.
Di Lorenzo has made his name as one of the best right-backs in Serie A over the last few years but he did not start his career at right full-back. In his initial days as youth footballer, the Italian international used to operate as a centre-forward and was even nicknamed 'Batigol' by his friends thanks to his eye for goals, in honour of legendary Argentinian striker Gabriel Batistuta.
During his career, Di Lorenzo has played at number nine, number ten, number eight, number six, on either flank, as a full-back on either flank and even as a central defenders. Such diverse football education has turned the 27-year-old into a very versatile and tactically astute footballer. And, it goes without saying that he could prove to be a vital addition at Old Trafford thanks to his immense adaptability, versatility and tactical awareness.