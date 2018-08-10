Manchester United fans back Mourinho despite failed transfers

Kolkata, August 10: Although his comments during the pre-season tour did not go well in circles that mattered, Jose Mourinho has found some support among the Manchester United fans, who are not criticising him, but instead putting the blame on the board for such a shambolic transfer season.
United began the transfer season on a roll, signing Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant in quick succession.
But United completely lost the plot after the World Cup. Despite making a centre-back their priority, United could not sign any defender. Toby Alderweireld publicly expressed his intention to leave Tottenham Hotspurs, but United could do little to lure him away from White Hart Lane.
Similar was the case with Harry Maguire, who was confident of completing a deal with the Reds before the deadline day. As a matter of irony, the World Cup star will certainly go to Old Trafford on the opening day, but as a Leicester City player instead!.
Executive vice-chairperson Ed Woodward and head of corporate development Matthew Judge simply failed to deliver what United needed on the field during this transfer market. While fans were desperate to hear of new players, all they could deliver were a steady stream of new commercial partnerships.
The fans are particularly raged over the priority being given to sponsorship deals by Woodward and the Glazer family. Since assuming the role of vice-chairman Woodard negotiated a £750 million deal with Adidas despite Nike rejecting it within an hour and recently posted record operating profits of £80.8m.
Following the addition to the shirt sleeve of a new sponsor, Kohler, came the announcement of a new betting app agreement with MoPlay and a partnership with Chivas Regal whiskies.
Now United are forced to start the season with almost the same squad that ended last season. Apart from the addition of Fred, who could possibly compete for a starting role in the line-up, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant will be lucky if they manage to rake up any valuable minutes.