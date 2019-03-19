Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Manchester United flop Sanchez offered escape route by Juventus

By
Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez
Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez

Bengaluru, March 19: Serial Serie A champions Juventus prepared to offer Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez an escape route from Old Trafford as they look to bolster their squad in the summer, according to reports in Italy.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful of getting the Chilean's £500,000-a-week salary off the wage bill after his disastrous run of form since he joined the Red Devils.

However, the clubs have been put off by his remarkable drop in form and are not willing to cough up a huge sum in order to lure him away from Old Trafford.

But, according to reports in Italy, Juventus are seeking reinforcements and believe they could get Sanchez back to his best.

With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and the impending arrival of £400,000-a-week Aaron Ramsey, Juventus are baulking at the wage demands of the Chilean.

Sanchez, 30, still has three-years left on his current Manchester United deal and might not agree to take a huge pay cut.

Solksjaer knows a permanent move may be out of the question but is willing to offload Sanchez on a loan deal. But it may mean that United will have to continue forking out a percentage of his wages despite him playing for a European rival.

Sanchez was determined to prove to the club that he can produce his best form before the end of the season. But, he injured his knee ligaments in the game against Southampton and is at Barcelona right now to consult a specialist.

Solskjaer said: "He's coming back on Sunday, he's not been on grass yet, he's been seeing his people in Barcelona.

“He's still a few weeks away so if we get to round about the Everton, City and Chelsea games he'll probably be available.

“Alexis is such a determined lad, he loves football and is doing everything he can to get back and show his best side.”

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 9:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue