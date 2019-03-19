Manchester United flop Sanchez offered escape route by Juventus

Bengaluru, March 19: Serial Serie A champions Juventus prepared to offer Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez an escape route from Old Trafford as they look to bolster their squad in the summer, according to reports in Italy.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful of getting the Chilean's £500,000-a-week salary off the wage bill after his disastrous run of form since he joined the Red Devils.
However, the clubs have been put off by his remarkable drop in form and are not willing to cough up a huge sum in order to lure him away from Old Trafford.
But, according to reports in Italy, Juventus are seeking reinforcements and believe they could get Sanchez back to his best.
With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and the impending arrival of £400,000-a-week Aaron Ramsey, Juventus are baulking at the wage demands of the Chilean.
Sanchez, 30, still has three-years left on his current Manchester United deal and might not agree to take a huge pay cut.
Solksjaer knows a permanent move may be out of the question but is willing to offload Sanchez on a loan deal. But it may mean that United will have to continue forking out a percentage of his wages despite him playing for a European rival.
Sanchez was determined to prove to the club that he can produce his best form before the end of the season. But, he injured his knee ligaments in the game against Southampton and is at Barcelona right now to consult a specialist.
Solskjaer said: "He's coming back on Sunday, he's not been on grass yet, he's been seeing his people in Barcelona.
“He's still a few weeks away so if we get to round about the Everton, City and Chelsea games he'll probably be available.
“Alexis is such a determined lad, he loves football and is doing everything he can to get back and show his best side.”