Manchester United interested in Real Madrid outcast, a good move?

Kolkata, September 11: La Liga champions Real Madrid have reportedly put Manchester United on alert as they have slashed the asking price of Gareth Bale down to just £22 million.
Zinedine Zidane is reportedly looking to off-load Bale desperately and are willing to sanction a cut-price deal and this has reportedly put both United as well as the Welshman's former club Tottenham Hotspur on alert.
Bales has become unwanted at Santiago Bernabeu for a long time now and it seems that the Los Blancos are finally resigned to lose the 31-year-old.
United are known to be very long-term admirers of Bale and fought really hard with Real when the Spanish capital club brought him from White Hart Lane.
However, does it make sense for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to break the bank on a 31-year-old injury-prone Bale now?
Here we weigh the pros and cons.
A price tag of £22 million might seem low for a player of Bale's calibre, but let us not forget that he is already 31. On top of that, he has a very poor injury record which has one of the key reasons for his underwhelming time at Real.
Of late, United have the dubious distinction of paying too much on players who have eventually failed to justify it. Alexis Sanchez is one such example and David De Gea's last season could also mean that he is also heading the same way.
It is a public knowledge that United are desperate to land Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, but they might miss out on the English prodigy this summer.
Bale could well be a decent alternative, but United are in no place to take such a massive risk. No matter how attractive the asking price of Bale might be, Solskjaer would be smart to pass the opportunity.