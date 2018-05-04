Manchester United lead chase for Serie A wonderkid

Bengaluru, May 4: Manchester United are leading Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in the Europe-wide race for £89million Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports in Spain.
The 23-year-old Lazio midfielder has been impressive this season having scored 11 goals and provided six assists this season and has attracted a long list of suitors.
Almost every big club in Europe is chasing the Serb but it is believed that the Red Devils are the frontrunners for his signature ahead of Liverpool, Spurs, Real Madrid, Juventus, PSG, Chelsea, Manchester City and Napoli.
It is believed that Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino are the two managers with the most concrete interest from the Premier League while Barca’s transfer boss Robert Fernandes also watches regular Lazio matches according to Mundo Deportivo.
As well as having a famous footballing father, his brother Vanja plays in goal for Serie A side Torino.
Sergej scored against his brother’s team at the weekend where his sibling was an unused sub.
Former Chelsea flop Mateja Kezman is Milinkovic-Savic’s agent and his playing experience in leagues in Holland, England, Spain, Turkey, France and China will help him secure a big-money move for his coveted client.
And the middleman has been drumming up even more interest by comparing Milinkovic-Savic to Manchester United’s most expensive signing Paul Pogba and a Real Madrid and France legend Zinedine Zidane, now the manager of Real Madrid.
He said: “When Sergej arrived in Italy there were comparisons with Paul Pogba.
“I think that now Milinkovic-Savic has some different qualities that are better than Pogba.
“In these past six months he has made enormous progress and has the possibility to become the best in the world in my opinion.
“He reminds me of Zinedine Zidane sometimes and there’s certain things he does that you cannot see on the television.
“For me he can become better that Arjen Robben and Frank Lampard and will one day contest the Ballon d’Or.”
Right now one of the most coveted young players, we have to wait and see what future holds for the Serb.
