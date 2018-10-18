Man United legend Eric Cantona names Man City as Premier League's most exciting team

London, Oct 18: Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has made a damning assessment on Jose Mourinho’s United, declaring arch-rivals Manchester City at the moment are “better” to watch than his former team and he is struggling to come to such terms.
Man City run riot last season, winning the Premier league with record-breaking points and are favourite to do the same this season too. United, in contrast under, Mourinho had a decent first season where they won two titles however finished last season a massive 19 points behind the City rivals and this term have suffered their worst ever start to a Premier League as they sit already 7 points behind.
And regarding the ongoing situation, the four times Premier League winner has now claimed that as of now City are miles ahead of United regarding gameplay and he fears if the situation does not improve another season of disappointment is on the cards.
But despite offering such negativity he however also being a die-hard United fan and a vocal Red Devils supporter claimed that he is still hopeful that the Red Devils can turn their fortunes around to stage a title challenge later in the season.
“I always hope it will be United ,” he said, speaking to Joe. "Especially as the favourites this year are the teams we most want to defeat. It's very early in the season so we must still hope that United will perform well.
"It is terrible but the best team to watch at the moment is the other team. The one I don't like to mention by name."
After four winless runs and EFL cup exit against Championship side, Derby County United made a nervy comeback to win their last game before the international break where they scored thrice in the second half to win 3-2 against Newcastle.
However, they are set to face another uphill task this weekend where Mourinho's men will confront his former team at Stamford Bridge who are still unbeaten in the league, sitting second in the table having equal points of leaders Manchester City.