Manchester United make enquiry for Bayern Munich star Niklas Sule

Bengaluru, April 22: Manchester United have reportedly made an enquiry over the availability of Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's quest for a new defender continues.
Manchester United have been vulnerable at the back whole season, with a big question mark over the centre-backs who have conceded more goals than any other team in the top seven. Earlier in the Summer, Jose Mourinho made his intentions clear that he would be wanting a top centre-back to make a progress. However, CEO Ed Woodward failed to land him his preferred target.
Since his appointment, new boss Solskjaer has tried pairs of Jones, Smalling and Lindelof but reportedly is not happy with their performance and thus is looking to add a central defender who can slot straight into his starting line-up next season.
The Premier League side has been linked with several names from the top sides with Napoli defender Koulibaly, Spurs centre-half Alderweireld as major options but looks like they have now gone to Germany, showing their interest in Bayern's young centre-defender Sule.
Manchester United have identified Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule as a potential target and have made an enquiry about his availability. #mufc pic.twitter.com/NvsQdQvBps— RedReveal (@RedReveal) April 20, 2019
The former Hoffenheim star signed for Bayern in July but could not cement his position in the side at the start. But this term, displacing Jerome Boateng in the Bayern back-line the youngster has been an ever-present in the lineup and has already made 36 appearances in all competitions.
He has apparently caught the eye of United board and according to Sport1, the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old ahead of a busy summer transfer window. Although, with still three years left on his contract the German champions have little desire to let him leave. However, a bid in excess of £40million could tempt the club holding talks over a deal.
Bayern have already broken their bank landing £68m signing Lucas Hernandez from Atletico in January while another French man and World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard will also join him in the squad in summer.
But they are expected to spend more in the Summer in an order to strengthen the squad and are likely to sell at least one of Boateng and Hummels from the defensive core to balance the books after signing the two French defenders.
At such point selling off first-teamer, Sule is unlikely to expect, but the Red Devils could certainly tempt the side with a powerful offer.