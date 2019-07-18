Manchester United looking to hijack Spurs' deal for Roma starlet

Kolkata, July 18: Mancheter United are hoping to sign Roma sensation Nicolo Zaniolo, who is on the radar of Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with a £25million bid.
Red Devils' boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly sees the youngster as the right fit for his squad in the long run, according to reports in Italy.
Reports in Italy claim that Manchester United are leading the race for ex-Inter Milan star Zaniolo, despite interest from Spurs and Juventus.
Zaniolo was part of the package which saw Radja Nainggolan leave Roma to join Inter Milan back in the summer of 2018.
Ever since, the midfielder, 20, has caught the eye of Europe's top club, including Manchester United and Tottenham.
Earlier this week, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was said to be confident of completing a move for the Italian as he continues to revamp his midfield.
Spurs are also hopeful that Roma's pursuit of Toby Alderweireld will benefit them in landing their midfield target,
Roma can't afford to trigger the Belgian defender's £25m release fee and could offer Zaniolo as a deal-sweetener.
Zaniolo turned out 36 times in all competitions for the Serie A giants last term, scoring six times.
His impressive form in 2018-19 also saw him earn his first two international caps for Italy, after catching the eye of national team manager Roberto Mancini.
Such has been Zaniolo's rapid rise to prominence, he made his senior bow just five months after earning his first Under-21 cap.
One way or the other it is thought the youngster could be on the move this summer amidst a reported contract row.
Zaniolo believes his hot form is worthy of an improved deal, but Roma's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi wants him to prove he deserves it on the pitch.
However, his career is only now on the rise and at such a young age, he must think carefully before leaving Italy for England where the conditions are much different because a wrong move these days can damage the whole career of a player.