Manchester United need two or three signings to make next step, warns Solskjaer

London, May 21: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for two or three high-profile signings if Manchester United are going to challenge for Premier League glory next season.
United are second in the table, 12 points behind champions Manchester City going into Sunday's final match of the domestic season at Wolves.
Next week's Europa League final against Villarreal provides Solskjaer with the chance of his first piece of silverware after a season of progress.
But as United are linked to the likes of Raphael Varane, Pau Torres, Declan Rice, Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane, Solskjaer does not want the club hierarchy to make the mistake of thinking the last step to the top of the table will occur naturally.
"Of course we're planning as we normally do," Solskjaer said when asked about transfers. "That's an ongoing process.
"We're looking at the squad and I hope we're going to strengthen with the two or three players we definitely need to challenge higher up in the table.
"We're still too far behind to think it's just going to come by itself.
"We've had a few players on loan that might come back in. There is interest in a few others going out – it's difficult to say, I can't see too many outgoings.
"You want to come out of the transfer window strengthened. We're not where we aimed to be. But we've got ambitions to move up one place.
"There's been steady improvement. Third last season, second this season, some more points. We've done really well away from home.
"We know we had a difficult start to the season, losing three of the first six games and loads of them were home games, which put pressure on the team.
"The players have been very, very good."
Solskjaer confirmed Anthony Martial will not be available against Wolves or Villarreal, but Daniel James is in contention to feature in both matches.
Midfielders Scott McTominay and Fred "should be OK" for the continental final, though Harry Maguire is not expected to recover in time.
Changes are expected against Wolves ahead of the Villarreal clash in Gdansk.
United have lost just one of their past seven Premier League meetings with Wolves (W3 D3), going down 2-1 at Molineux in April 2019.
"Of course you want to go into the final with loads of energy," added Solskjaer. "We want to get minutes into a few who might need it going into the final, and to enjoy it.
"You want to go in with loads of energy but also confidence.
"We'll make a few changes versus Wolves, freshen up a few, get minutes into legs of those who might need it."
If they avoid defeat, United will become just the fourth side to remain unbeaten away from home across an entire English top-flight campaign and the first since Arsenal's 'Invincibles' in 2003-04.
If selected, Marcus Rashford will be eyeing his 100th senior career goal (88 for Manchester United, 11 for England).
Rashford has scored in two of his three starts against Wolves for the Red Devils.