Manchester United to offer new deal to Luke Shaw

Bengaluru, October 15: England international defender Luke Shaw is reportedly set to pen a new five-year deal at Manchester United following his superb start to the season.

The 23-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the campaign, but he is set to be rewarded for his fine form after establishing himself as the first-choice left-back.

According to reports in England, the Red Devils will offer him around £150,000-a-week to keep him at the Theatre of Dreams.

The report also adds that United hope the improved terms on his deal will end any hopes of Tottenham nabbing the ex-Southampton star.

Shaw endured a strained relationship with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford last season, but has seized his chances in the squad this term. He netted the winner in the 2-1 victory against Leicester in the opening day of the season, where he was later named as United's Player of the Month for August.

And his impressive run of form led Shaw to receive an England call-up, where he assisted Marcus Rashford against Spain in the Uefa Nations League, before being carried off on a stretcher after picking up a head injury.

The former Southampton man has featured nine times in all competitions this term - only ten appearances shy of his total tally for last season.

He is in line to start against Chelsea after the international break next week, after he withdrew from the Three Lions squad due to an injury he picked up against Newcastle.

Despite Shaw's positive performances, United have struggled in the Premier League, as they languish in eighth spot - seven points behind table-toppers Manchester City.

Although he was very highly rated since his young days, Shaw's career took a dip at Manchester United but he seems to have done just enough to manage an impressive reversal of fortune.

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 13:25 [IST]
