Manchester United offered player plus cash deal for Paul Pogba

Bengaluru, June 27: Premier League giants Manchester United have been offered Marco Verratti plus cash in exchange of Paul Pogba by French Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain.
It is unclear whether the Red Devils have any interest in moving on club-record signing Pogba but the offer would be hard to resist considering Verratti's quality.
Meanwhile, reports claim that PSG would also consider a cash-only deal for Italy international Verratti. But the French champions have chanced their arm by enquiring about the availability of France midfielder Pogba.
Reports in Italy stated Verratti was on the verge of signing a new deal.
That PSG renewal would have pocketed him £9m-a-year but other sources claim Unai Emery's side would still consider moving him on especially if they could bring in a marquee signing like Pogba as part of the deal.
Paul Pogba, despite moving back to his boyhood club Manchester United two years back from Juventus, has struggled to justify his price tag that made him the most expensive footballer in the world back then. He still remains the record signing of the club but his relationship with the manager Jose Mourinho has also been up and down.
So, it will not be a complete shock if the Red Devils go ahead with the deal with a world class player like Verratti plus cash offered for Pogba.
On the other hand, Manchester United seem, for the moment at least, to be pricing Anthony Martial out of a move to Tottenham Hotspur.
It is understood that Spurs made initial contact about signing the French attacker who is right now out of favour under Jose Mourinho. But the Lilywhites were not interested in doing business at the price currently being quoted by Manchester United.
Juventus, Chelsea, PSG and a few other clubs are also monitoring the situation of Martial. There were also reports of Manchester United willing to include him in a player plus cash deal with AS Monaco that would see Kylian Mbappe switching club with his compatriot.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends