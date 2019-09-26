Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Manchester United better at penalty shoot-outs than proper games – Solskjaer

By
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester, September 26: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged Manchester United to become more ruthless, admitting they were "better in penalty shoot-outs than in proper games".

United needed spot-kicks to overcome League One outfit Rochdale after a disappointing 1-1 draw in their EFL Cup clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday (September 25).

Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Fred, Mason Greenwood and Daniel James converted penalties in a 5-3 shoot-out win.

Solskjaer called on his team, who also beat AC Milan on penalties at the International Champions Cup in pre-season, to be more aggressive.

"We go 1-0 up in many games and again we go 1-0 up and you think 'go on then'," the United manager said.

"It's the key now and it's a learning curve for these boys. We need to go for the second.

"At this club you don't just sit back and hope that's enough. If you settle for good enough that's not what we want.

"We handled it really well. I'm very pleased with the confidence. You know we're better in penalty shoot-outs than in proper games."

Greenwood had given United a 68th-minute lead with his second goal in as many games, but Solskjaer's men were forced to penalties after 16-year-old Luke Matheson's strike.

Solskjaer praised Greenwood, the 17-year-old one of the few positives for United.

"He's got two great feet. It must be a nightmare for defenders with him one-on-one in the box. He can go both ways which for me is fantastic," he said.

"You can just see that he's got quality. He will get his share of games. He's young and we have to allow him to grow."

United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday, while they have been drawn to face Chelsea in the EFL Cup round of 16 next month.

More MANCHESTER UNITED News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: PMA 1 - 0 SAS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue