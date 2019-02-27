Manchester United plot move for Bruno Fernandes

Bengaluru, February 27: Premier League giants Manchester United have made contact with the agent of Portuguese attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to reports in Portugal and England.
The Sporting Lisbon star, 24, has been in an blistering run of form this season, scoring an impressive 22 goals and making 11 assists in his 39 appearances this term.
His red-hot form has quite expectedly sparked the interest of the Red Devils who desperately need quality next summer.
According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, the club have got in touch with Fernandes' representatives to discuss a potential deal for the player trusted with the captain's armband since Nani's departure.
But with AC Milan and arch-rivals Liverpool both also thought to be keen, Manchester United will have to battle hard to convince the Portugal international to head to Old Trafford.
With a reported release clause of £90million and Sporting struggling financially, they may be forced to let the fan favourite leave.
However, A Bola also report that Sporting are trying to convince Fernandes to put pen to paper on a new deal, despite signing a new deal to keep him at the club until 2023 last summer.
That is despite fans storming the training ground which in turn led to a mass exodus.
The likes of William Carvalho, Gelson Martins and Rui Patricio all left the club but Fernandes decided to stay put.
And he has thrived under former Ajax boss Marzel Keizer who took over in November.
Fernandes has scored seven goals in his last seven matches, including a fine free-kick in the 3-0 victory over Braga a week ago.
The Portuguese giants currently sit fourth, behind leaders Porto, rivals Benfica and last week's opponents Braga.