Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Manchester United star Rashford appears to confirm Sancho's Old Trafford switch

By Sacha Pisani

London, June 30: Manchester United star Marcus Rashford appeared to confirm Jadon Sancho's blockbuster arrival from Borussia Dortmund via social media on Tuesday.

Sancho has long been linked with a move to United and the Premier League giants are reportedly nearing a deal to sign the England international.

After failing to prise Sancho from Dortmund at the start of 2020-21, United are believed to be on the cusp of finally landing the 21-year-old.

Rashford – on England duty with Sancho at Euro 2020 – seemingly confirmed the proposed transfer on Twitter.

After a Twitter user wrote "Announce Sancho, Marcus", Rashford replied: "Yes x".

Sancho provided eight goals and 11 assists in 26 Bundesliga games, and was the division's fifth most successful chance creator, carving out 67 opportunities.

The former Manchester City sensation ended the 2020-21 season with 16 goals across all competitions as Dortmund finished third in the Bundesliga and reached the Champions League quarter-finals.

Sancho also scored twice in Dortmund's 4-1 DFB-Pokal triumph over RB Leipzig, while supplying an assist for Erling Haaland in the final.

Comments

MORE JADON SANCHO NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
WTC Cycle explained
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

European Championship Prediction
VS
Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 8:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 30, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments