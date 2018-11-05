Manchester United ready to listen to offers for Phil Jones in January

London, Nov 5: Manchester United defender Phil Jones' Old Trafford future looks to be in jeopardy as reports claim that the Red Devils will listen to offers for the centre-back and open selling him in January.
The English defender, signed from Balckburn back in 2012, has been hailed by many as one of the finest defenders to come out of English ranks. However, injury concerns have prevented him from reaching the pinnacle.
The 26-year-old, in his 6 years stay, at Old Trafford is yet to register 30 league appearance in a single season and it looks impossible this season as well.
Injury issues along with performance degradation have seen Jones lose his place in the first team to Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof at the moment. He made his last appearance in September in their defeat against Derby County in Carabo Cup.
With the England international’s demand at the club at an all-time low, further reports emerged that Mourinho is open to selling him in January.
Manchester United will trigger a 12-month extension clause in Phil Jones’ contract over the next month but will listen to offers for the defender in January. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/UbzTmDZT1h— Ammad United 🤘😈 (@Ammadutd) November 3, 2018
Mourinho, apparently, is a big admirer of the defender and even likens him to Chelsea legend John Terry but it is understood that he is upset his fitness issues. Moreover, with the Portuguese tactician keen to add more defensive reinforcements to his squad in the winter window, certainly, Jones is likely to fall further down the pecking order.
Therefore, the Red Devils are open to cut him lose whose current deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season, although the club is said to be preparing to trigger a one-year extension to avail a decent transfer fee for the centre-back.
United are currently in the market for a first-team defender after only keeping one clean sheet out of eleven and reportedly have targetted the likes of Spurs' Toby Alderweireld, Inter’s Milan Skriniar, Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli and Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic for January acquisition.