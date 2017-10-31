Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus eye PSG defender Thomas Meunier

Bengaluru, October 31: Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus are all reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier.
Mundo Deportivo and TMW claim the European powerhouses are all eyeing PSG’s Belgian right-back following his recent outburst over the lack of playing time at Parc des Princes.
Meunier was happy to settle for a rotation role when he joined PSG from Club Brugge in 2016, swapping on a weekly basis with now-Spurs star Serge Aurier but things have changed of late for him.
The recent high-profile arrival of Brazilian icon Dani Alves has seen Meunier’s gametime reduced to a further degree.
And he could now be on his way out of the Parc des Princes after declaring: “Since Alves arrived I asked myself questions, this is sure.
“After the good season I had last year, I told myself I would be needed, to be a bit more grateful and that my status within the line-up had changed.
“ Emery tells me he didn’t forget the work done and that he considers me. The problem is that I feel like a second option.”
Should he decide to leave PSG, Meunier certainly won’t be short of options, with Man Utd said to be extremely keen as Jose Mourinho seeks new defenders especially at the full-back positions.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid are linked following Dani Carvajal’s recent heart scare and Meunier would be a brilliant addition to their side.
But Juventus could be Meunier’s preferred choice, with the Italians failing to replace Alves when he quit Turin for Paris last summer.
This is not the first time Meunier has let his unhappiness known to the media. Previously the Belgian defender said: "For me, Serge (Aurier) and Dani are equal.
"Dani has experience and he is a leader on the pitch.
"It takes a bit of luck sometimes. I see the choices of the coach. I just have to be patient for now, because I’m not the priority.
"But I will do everything to complicate the choices as much as possible when I play.
"I do what I can and I usually play good matches, which is important for the technical staff because they know they can count on me, but they already knew that last season."