Manchester United register interest in Sevilla's Lenglet

Bengaluru, June 6: Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly contacted La Liga giants Sevilla for Clement Lenglet, according to reports.
The centre-back is regarded as one of the best young defenders in Europe and the Red Devils are keen on signing him as per reports of L'Equipe.
Manchester United had a close look at the 22-year-old Frenchman when he starred for the La Liga outfit as they beat Jose Mourinho’s side in the Champions League knockout stages.
Despite conceding just one more league goal than the Champions and local rivals Manchester City, Mourinho wants another central defender at Old Trafford next season.
The Man United chief already has Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Marcos Rojo as central defensive options but he is eagerly looking for someone better than the options he has in his hands.
Mourinho wants another commanding defender comfortable on the ball to add to his ranks and Lenglet does qualify for that. He is an out and out ball playing defender, something most managers love these days and that has also attracted an interest from La Liga champions Barcelona.
Lenglet joined Sevilla in January 2017 and has another three years to run on his contract which has a £30.7million release clause, a sum most clubs would love to pay for someone of his quality.
The Red Devils have already made a amount of significant progress on their summer shopping with the arrival of midfielder Fred and potential arrival of Porto defender Diogo Dalot.
Fred signed a five-year deal before he returned to the Brazilian World Cup squad, while Dalot is scheduled to have a medical later this week ahead of his £17.4m switch from Portugal.
Manchester United are also likely to offload a host of players this summer and could also offer Ander Herrera to Sevilla in order to lower the fee for Lenglet.
The Red Devils also want to offload Daley Blind who is also likely to attract plenty of interest. Anthony Martial could be another star man to depart from the club following his lack of playing time last season.
