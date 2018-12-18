Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho

London, December 18: Former Premier League champions Manchester United announced the departure of manager Jose Mourinho with immediate effect.
Mourinho was under tremendos pressure to hold on to his job after United had the worst start to the season since 1990-91 which saw them languishing sixth in the Premier League table with just 26 points from 17 games, 19 behind runaway leaders Liverpool.
The latest loss -- a 1-3 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool convinced the management that it was time to part ways with the temperamental Portuguese manager, who was in charge for two-and-a-half years.
"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future," Manchester United announced on their website and Twitter handle.
"A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager," the club added.
United will face Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.
The first match in charge for the interim manager is the Premier League tie at Cardiff City on Saturday (December 22).
Under Mourinho's tenure which began in May, 2016, United won the Europa League and the League Cup in 2016-17 and finished second in the Premier League last season and reached the FA Cup final.
Mourinho's sacking comes after a fall-out with French Word Cup-winner Paul Pogba, who was an unused substitute for the defeat at Anfield last Sunday.