Manchester United scouting Indian prodigy

Bengaluru, October 4: If rumours are to be believed, Indian U-17 starlet Komal Thatal has attracted interest from one of the biggest clubs in Europe. Yes, he is reportedly being eyed by none other than 20-time English champions Manchester United.
According to a report in Bengali daily Aajkaal, United are keeping tabs on the young forward and will send their scouts to monitor him further during the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup.
In fact, if he manages to impress the scouts, Thatal may be headed to United’s famed Youth Academy right after the event is over.
Thatal is regarded as one of the biggest talents in Indian football in many years and is the lynchpin of the national under-17 team.
He has been playing for the junior national side for the last three years and is known for his goal-scoring prowess and ability on the ball.
He is also a big-game player and has previously scored against the likes of Brazil and Italy in the U-17 setup.
Thatal, who came into the limelight when he scored a brilliant solo goal for the Indian U-17 side against Brazil U-17 at the BRICS U-17 Football Cup back in October 2016, has been attracting a lot of interest among the European clubs in the past few months.
Manchester United have a huge scouting network all over the world and the abilities of the youngster from India has not been overlooked by the Red Devils. He will get his chance in the under-17 World Cup to impress the club which is the dream destination of many players.
India begin their campaign at the FIFA U-17 World Cup on 6th October 2017. Thatal is one of the best players of the Indian side and expectations will be massive from the prodigy of Indian football. If he does impress the United scouts, he could get his ticket to the academy that produced legends like Scholes and Giggs.