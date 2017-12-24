Manchester United set to bid for highly-rated defender Sessegnon

Bengaluru, December 24: Premier League giants Manchester United are said to be reportedly preparing to offer Fulham £25million for teenage star Ryan Sessegnon.
And, Jose Mourinho is believed to be ready to sell frozen out Luke Shaw in order to sign the England youngster regarded as one of the biggest talents in the country.
The 17-year-old, who was top scorer for the Young Lions as they won the Under-19s Euros, has been monitored by a host of clubs from across Europe for some time.
But The Guardian claim that the Red Devils are set to steal a march over the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Real Madrid by making a move next month.
Champions League holders Real Madrid have been watching the full-back all season as they look for a long-term replacement of Marcelo, while Spurs had a £20m bid rejected for Sessegnon last summer.
Fulham have so far refused to sell their prized-asset but are now believed to be willing to sell for a fee in excess of £30m.
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic admitted yesterday that he is unsure whether Sessegnon will stay at Craven Cottage in January.
The Serbian said: "In this moment, I am not thinking of being without him for the season, but it is not under my control.
"All the questions are what the value of this player is, but myself, as a coach, I prefer to stay with the more important players for the competition that is ahead of us, but on the other side I can understand the business side too.
"If we want to be competitive we must keep our important players."
However, Mourinho's move for the Championship's hottest property is not dependent on the sale of Shaw.
There should be enough interest in Shaw who was once rated among the biggest prospects of the game but injuries have hindered his progress.
Manchester United are also ready to offer Fulham a great incentive that is they are ready to loan him back to Craven Cottage for the next season.