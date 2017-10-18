Manchester United set to move for Spanish full-back

Bengaluru, October 18: Manchester United have already started negotiations over a move for Espanyol wonderkid Aaron Martin according to reports in Spain.
The £35.5million-rated left-back has been watched by the Red Devils for months and Mourinho is prepared to enter the negotiations if reports in Spain are to be believed.
Reports claim that Jose Mourinho's side have asked to be kept updated over his contract situation.
The Spanish side are almost resigned to losing the 20-year-old in the January transfer window and are hoping to get a hefty amount for the Spaniard.
The 20-year-old signed a contract with the Catalan club recently till 2020 but they will still know that they might have to cash in on him sooner or later.
Espanyol will not allow their young star to leave on the cheap and will demand his full buy-out fee.
The youngster has come through the ranks at the club and has so far made 30 league appearances.
Despite representing Spain at U16, U17, U19 and U21 level, he won his first cap for the Catalonia national side in December 2016.
Manchester City are also rumoured to be watching the youngster as they look for a competitor of Benjamin Mendy at the left-back position.
Mourinho has been looking for a left-back for months now and has also been plotting a swoop for Barcelona's Jordi Alba and Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon.
Luke Shaw, Daley Blind, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo have all occupied the position under the former Chelsea boss but none of them has managed to really impress.
Right-back Matteo Darmian has also played in that role but the club desperately needs a natural left-back in order in the long run and Martin could provide exactly that.
We can expect a tug of war between the two Manchester giants for the gifted Spanish full-back in January.