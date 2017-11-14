Manchester United target Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez

Manchester, November 14: Manchester United are looking to fight a double battle with Atletico Madrid this summer as they look to sign Saul Niguez and also try to keep Ander Herrera who is a target of Diego Simeone’s side.
Herrera is out of contract next summer, but United will take up the 12-month option to extend the 28-year-old’s stay at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils’ boss Jose Mourinho has resisted Atletico’s advances for the midfielder, who were hoping to take him on a free next summer in the unlikely event the option was not taken up.
Mourinho is a big fan of Herrera, despite the Spanish international only getting a run in the side this term after an injury to Paul Pogba.
Herrera moved to Old Trafford from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 for £29million, and his standout performances have made him an Old Trafford fans favourite.
The Portuguese is a long-term admirer of Niguez and is keen to add another attacking midfield option to his squad who have fallen short in the absence of Pogba who has been missing since September.
22-year-old Niguez fits all the bills of Mourinho but he renewed his Atletico contract last summer with a staggering £134million release clause inserted.
The La Liga outfit are desperate to hold on to their star man and hope the whopping clause will ward off any potential suitors.
However, reports claim that the Spaniard is open to a switch to Old Trafford next summer if the clubs can agree a deal if United are not prepared to pay the release clause.
Manchester United also hope to sign Antonie Griezmann next summer from Atletico Madrid and must be careful enough to deal with them as they should try to avoid upsetting the Spanish giants.