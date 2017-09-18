Manchester United target duo to replace Carrick

Bengaluru, September 18: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho sent scouts to watch Radja Nainggolan and Saul Niguez as the club begin to look for Michael Carrick’s replacement, according to reports.
The Daily Star reports that Mourinho had his scouts monitor Roma’s goalless draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League earlier this week and they watched Belgian international Nainggolan and Spanish midfield maestro Saul Niguez.
Nainggolan and Saul were of interest to United this summer as well but Michael Carrick signed a one-year extension this summer in May and this is set to be his final campaign with United.
So far this term, Carrick is yet to make an appearance, but Mourinho said this week that he is an option following Paul Pogba’s hamstring injury.
Nainggolan, meanwhile, was linked with United in the summer. The Belgium international is also wanted by Antonio Conte at Chelsea and the Italian even failed with an attempt to lure the midfielder to Stamford Bridge last year.
However, it is claimed that Saul is the first-choice of Mourinho as he would be a long-term option in the middle of the park. Just 22 years of age, the Atletico Madrid starlet is a versatile midfielder and is capable of playing anywhere across midfield.
Niguez will be a hard nut to crack for United as he signed a nine-year contract with Atletico Madrid in July. While, Nainggolan was being tipped to arrive this summer before the Red Devils settled on Nemanja Matic instead. And he then proceeded to sign a new deal until 2021.
"I think I have demonstrated that this is what I always wanted," Nainggolan said at the time.
"So I'm very happy, especially that the club and I can continue our adventure and move forward together."