Manchester United to approach for Lyon forward Moussa Dembele: Good option for the Red Devils?

New Delhi, July 13: Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele this summer amidst doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo's future. The Red Devils were not in the market for a centre forward however things seem to have changed drastically in recent with star forward Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly a move away from Old Trafford.
As a result, the club now are keeping their tabs open for a new forward and as per recent rumours, the French forward is one of the players they are looking at.
Moussa Dembele's impressive tenure at Ligue 1
The 25-year-old started his career with Fulham before making a name for himself with Scottish giants Celtic. Dembele scored 19 goals in 64 games for Fulham before making a move to Celtic where he recorded even better numbers with 51 goals in 94 matches for the Hoops. In 2018, he left Celtic to join French Ligue 1 outfit, Lyon and since then he has scored 67 goals in 143 matches for the club.
He is on the back of a terrific campaign with Lyon despite running into an injury that halted his run of form last season. He scored 22 goals and assisted five times for his side last season from 36 matches across all competitions which is a solid return indeed.