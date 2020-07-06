Manchester United to make a £45m move for Man City target, a good deal?

Bengaluru, July 7: As per reports in England, Manchester United are set to battle their local rivals Manchester City and Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer. The 22-year-old, who was formerly on the books of Arsenal, has been a player very much in demand in recent months following his impressive last couple of seasons in Serie A.
It looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add more quality to his midfield for the next season and is ready to pay £45m for the former Arsenal flop but Manchester City are looking favourites to land the creative midfielder.
Here, we will take a look at the 22-year-old midfielder who was voted Best Player of the Africa Cup of Nations as well as Best Young Player of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 and look to analyse whether he can be a good signing for the Red Devils or not.
Versatile midfielder
Ismael Bennacer is a modern-day midfielder who can slot in effortlessly in a number of roles in midfield. He has caught the eye for a struggling Milan this campaign playing in a 'regista' role. However at Empoli, he was used more often in a 'mezzala' role which is much more advanced and creative.
Thanks to his immense technical abilities and tactical awareness, the young midfielder looks natural in whichever role he plays and that is one of the reasons why he is so much in demand. Bennacer would be an asset to any top team in Europe and Manchester United is obviously is no exception.
Also, from the player's point of view, a move to Old Trafford should make more sense simply because he has more chance of getting regular first-team football at Old Trafford which might not be the case for him at Etihad or Parc des Princes.
A pass-master
Despite being just 22 years of age, Bennacer looks much ahead of his age in terms of maturity. He is confident on the ball and also brilliant off the ball as well. And, for the system Manchester United play in, the Algerian international could prove to be a game-changer thanks to his excellent eye for a pass.
This season, the 22-year-old has attempted an average of 58.2 passes per game with 87% accuracy. He has also averaged 1 key pass and 3.4 long balls per game and these figures make him look ideal for Solskjaer's counter-attacking system.
Also, if Manchester United have to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in coming years, they need to ensure that they have more control in most games and with someone like Bennacer in the side, the Red Devils can ensure that.
Perfect age for a move
If we look at the Manchester United side right now and also at how Solskjaer has mostly used the transfer market, it would be pretty clear that the 20-time champions of England are looking to build a team for a foreseeable future that comprises of excellent young players.
Bennacer is just 22 years of age and can potentially become the heart of their project for the next decade. Also, with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba alongside Bennacer, Solskjaer will have a midfield that can compete with the quality of midfield of the top two sides in English football right now.
Bennacer would be a major upgrade on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay and the deal also involves lesser risk considering the player knows the conditions in England from his time with Arsenal even though it was not particularly as memorable as the player might have wished for.