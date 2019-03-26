Manchester United to rival Arsenal for Serie A sensation

Bengaluru, March 26: Premier League duo Manchester United and Arsenal are tracking Sampdoria’s Joachim Andersen, according to reports in Italy.
The Danish defender has been outstanding for the Serie A side catching the eye of Europe’s top clubs and the two English giants are also keen on him as they both evidently need defensive reinforcements.
Despite Victor Lindelof enjoying a good run in the starting line-up, United are keen to bolster their defensive options with Andersen’s name on their list of summer targets.
Gunners boss Unai Emery also wants to add another central defender as a potential long-term replacement for skipper Laurent Koscielny.
But the Premier League pair face competition from Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus who are both monitoring Andersen’s situation.
Sampdoria are desperate to hold on to the 22-year-old central defender but have set an asking price of £22million as per the Italian media.
Andersen has another three years to run on his current contract and despite the Genoa side’s valuation, they will hope to spark a summer bidding war for his signature.
The towering defender moved to Sampdoria from FC Twente two years ago and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best young defenders on the continent.
Andersen has 16 Under-21 caps for Denmark but is yet to make his senior debut.
United return to Premier League action on Saturday (March 30) after the international break at home to Watford. They have eight games in hand and are locked in the top four race with Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs and currently sit fifth on the table.
It would be a remarkable work by Ole Gunnar Solskjær as the interim boss of the Red Devils if he can lead them to a top four place from where he took over the team after the sacking of Jose Mourinho.